Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 4,567 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

