Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 845 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,856,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH opened at $355.04 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.34 and a 200-day moving average of $322.90. The stock has a market cap of $336.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

