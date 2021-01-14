Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $69.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $70.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

