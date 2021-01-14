Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $913,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

