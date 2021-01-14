Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 42.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $811.45 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $782.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.11.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

