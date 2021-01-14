Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

