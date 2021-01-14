Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 2.3% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $747,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,501. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,909. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

