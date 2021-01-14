Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.