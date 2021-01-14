MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTUAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $125.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $159.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

