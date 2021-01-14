Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $46,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 526,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,255. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

