Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $15.51. 53,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,719. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at $92,982.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

