Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its price target lifted by Sidoti from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of MYO opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

