Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 700.0% in December

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 7,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.23. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.