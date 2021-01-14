NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.00

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.81, with a volume of 6187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,843 shares of company stock worth $1,265,821. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,848,000 after buying an additional 337,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after purchasing an additional 52,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

