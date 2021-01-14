NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 1,840,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,621,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Specifically, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $534,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,855.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NantKwest alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in NantKwest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NantKwest by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NantKwest by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.