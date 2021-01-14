Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Lessened by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock opened at $142.49 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

