National Bank Financial Comments on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.42 billion.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

ABX stock opened at C$29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw bought 53,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

