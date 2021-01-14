National Bank Financial Cuts IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$6.75

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of IMG opened at C$4.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$446.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.30 million. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

