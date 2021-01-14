National Bank Financial Raises Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$102.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$102.00 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a buy rating to a top pick rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.60.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$99.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.85. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

