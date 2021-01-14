National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:ARGTF opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76. Artemis Gold has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.63.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

