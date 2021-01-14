National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will earn $11.83 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CM. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.05.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$113.83 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$113.89. The firm has a market cap of C$50.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

