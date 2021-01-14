National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $100.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.41.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 871.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 238,011 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in National Beverage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $4,376,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

