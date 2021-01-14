National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid plc (NG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,013.69 ($13.24).

Shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) stock opened at GBX 874.40 ($11.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 910.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 901.80.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

