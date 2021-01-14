National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of National HealthCare worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 100.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 270.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $71.81 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $87.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NHC. BidaskClub lowered National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

