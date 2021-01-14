Needham & Company LLC Increases Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $18.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 176.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

