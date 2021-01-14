Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Update

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the December 15th total of 102,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nemaura Medical by 687.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nemaura Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Nemaura Medical Company Profile
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.
