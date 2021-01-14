Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBIX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

NBIX stock opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $53,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,923,853. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.