Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini Sells 750 Shares

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Niamh Louise Pellegrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $299,805.00.

NYSE NVRO opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.75. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Nevro by 205.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $20,539,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $3,239,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

