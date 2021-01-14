New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NEWR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. HMI Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 23.2% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $30,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in New Relic by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 366,380 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 732,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

