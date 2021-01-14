NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Mizuho

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $81.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 226,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 9,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 187,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 146,880 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 135,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 101,290 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

