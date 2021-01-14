NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Short Interest Up 327.9% in December

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 327.9% from the December 15th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

NEP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 29,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 0.79. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 45,434 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

