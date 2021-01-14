NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,579. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 139.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

