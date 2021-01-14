NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.92-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.8 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.92-0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

