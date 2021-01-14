NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$26.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) stock opened at C$31.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$33.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$678.49 million. Equities analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

