NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.9% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $840,338,000 after purchasing an additional 238,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.04. 3,327,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

