NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,391 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after acquiring an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693,788 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $840,338,000 after acquiring an additional 238,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.04. 3,212,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

