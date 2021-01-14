Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Nippon Sheet Glass stock remained flat at $$4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.94.
About Nippon Sheet Glass
