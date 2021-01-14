Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Nippon Sheet Glass stock remained flat at $$4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Nippon Sheet Glass has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

About Nippon Sheet Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. The company operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. It offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire Protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, and solar energy glasses; glass systems; and low-iron float, very thin float, curved glass, and switchable glasses under the Pilkington brand.

