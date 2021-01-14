Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.73

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 23778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIU. CICC Research began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

