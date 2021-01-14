Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.73

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 23778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.
The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $732,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
