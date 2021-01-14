Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.73

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.73 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 23778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 329,351 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $732,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

