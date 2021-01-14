Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.85

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.85 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 1595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Noah alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Noah by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Noah by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.