NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading 74% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00370614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.04053193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.