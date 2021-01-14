Noir Price Hits $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Noir token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $144,937.13 and $252.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00092659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,414,257 tokens. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

