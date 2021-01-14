Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOK. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 92,835,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,015,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.