Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 149459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB upgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James cut Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.81.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$966.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Norbord Inc. will post 4.7999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.04%.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

