North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.10

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 6500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.96 million and a PE ratio of -12.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

About North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Northwest Territories.

