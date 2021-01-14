North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 78 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.39.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $235.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.24 and a 200 day moving average of $266.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

