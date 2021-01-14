North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 245 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 607.7% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,460 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 352,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.