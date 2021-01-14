North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,077 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

