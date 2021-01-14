North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.45. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $2,073,736.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,591,444.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

