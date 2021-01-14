North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $94,000 Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,925 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,087,000 after purchasing an additional 657,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,657 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 323,902 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 103,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PPBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.95 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.